RIO DE JANEIRO, March 29 Brazil's
state-controlled oil company Petrobras has withdrawn its appeal
to the Supreme Court of an injunction blocking the sale of oil
fields to Australia's Karoon Gas Australia Ltd, according to
court documents reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.
The Brazilian oil giant, known formally as Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, said in the documents that the deal
with Karoon fell through after its partner Woodside
Petroleum Ltd backed out. Petrobras officials declined
to provide details of the case, which is sealed to the public.
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing
by Paul Simao)