BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
SAO PAULO Dec 15 Brazils Sao Martinho SA has agreed to acquire the state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SAs 49 percent stake in ethanol unit Nova Fronteira Bioenergia SA, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.
São Martinho, which already controls the joint venture, said in the filing the company will issue 24 million new shares, equivalent to 6.6 percent of its capital, and transfer them to Petrobras to pay for the acquisition. Reuters reported on Wednesday both companies would sign an agreement on Thursday, valuing the stake at up to 500 million reais ($148 million).
($1 = 3.3690 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bernard Orr)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.