By Tatiana Bautzer
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Feb 2 Petroleo Brasileiro SA
remains undecided about the sale of some refineries,
a sign Brazil's state-controlled oil company might be leaning
toward forming partnerships by offering stakes in some of them,
a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
The person said Boston Consulting Group Inc had been
analyzing potential scenarios for the company's refining
operations over the past couple of years, and recently suggested
several alternatives for the unit.
One of the options is breaking down Petrobras' refining
network into geographic regions and then deciding which should
go up for sale, the source said. A more palatable option, the
source added, would be offering stakes in specific refineries to
peers like Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell Plc
.
Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras said extending partnerships
in exploration and production to other business segments
remained a key strategy whose main aspects are under
consideration. Boston Consulting Group did not have an immediate
comment.
The source requested anonymity because discussions on the
matter are continuing.
The situation reflects changing fortunes at Petrobras since
Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente's appointment last May.
This week, Parente told investors at a Credit Suisse conference
that Petrobras wanted to remain a vertically integrated oil
company and had ruled out an outright sale of all refining
assets.
In recent months, Petrobras has stepped up the sale of some
refining assets, such as the mothballed Okinawa refinery in
Japan, and tightened safety and efficiency standards in the
segment. Years of domestic fuel price controls and overspending
in new projects led to repeated losses in the segment, helping
Petrobras amass the biggest debt burden among global oil
companies.
Parente has taken to asset sales and partnerships as one way
to help cut the company's $120 billion debt and diminish capital
spending commitments for the years ahead. Currently, Petrobras
is the sole owner of 14 refineries in operation in Brazil.
The company has set a $21 billion asset sale target by the
end of next year so it can focus investments on giant new
offshore oil fields south of Rio de Janeiro, one of the world's
largest discoveries in decades.
(Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Lisa Von Ahn)