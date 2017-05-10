SAO PAULO May 10 Petróleo Brasileiro SA will include its Pasadena, Texas refinery and its African assets in a divestment plan, the Brazilian state-controlled oil company said in a Wednesday securities filing.

Petrobras, as the company is known, reaffirmed its target of divesting up to $21 billion in assets by the end of 2018. It currently controls half of divesting African venture Petrobras Oil & Gas BV, or Petrobras Africa. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Luciano Costa)