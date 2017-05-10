UPDATE 4-EQT to create biggest U.S. natgas producer with $6.7 bln Rice deal
* Deal expected to close in Q4 2017 (New throughout, adds new EQT filing, details and background)
SAO PAULO May 10 Petróleo Brasileiro SA will include its Pasadena, Texas refinery and its African assets in a divestment plan, the Brazilian state-controlled oil company said in a Wednesday securities filing.
Petrobras, as the company is known, reaffirmed its target of divesting up to $21 billion in assets by the end of 2018. It currently controls half of divesting African venture Petrobras Oil & Gas BV, or Petrobras Africa. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Luciano Costa)
TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt on Monday called for Canada's Hudson's Bay Co to consider going private and to monetize its vast real estate holdings, sending shares in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue up 15 percent.
MONTREAL, June 19 Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec's chief executive said on Monday the Canadian fund's $2 billion investment with GE Capital Aviation in a new aircraft leasing entity could increase over time.