BRIEF-Conwert Immobilien Invest FY net profit up 51.1 pct at 124.1 mln euros
* FY net profit improves by 51.1 pct to 124.1 million euros ($133.41 million)
SAO PAULO, July 18 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA agreed to sell a stake in a Brazilian natural gas distributor to power holding company Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA for 600 million reais ($269 million).
In a securities filing on Friday, Petrobras, as the oil producer is known, said the sale of the 40 percent stake it owned of Cia de Gás de Minas Gerais SA will have no impact on natural gas supply contracts between both companies. The sale is part of a Petrobras' plan to shed non-core assets.
The deal is subject to regulatory approval, the filing said.
Gasmig, as the gas distributor is known, transports about 4.1 million cubic meters of natural gas a day in the state of Minas Gerais through a 850 kilometer-long network of integrated pipelines, the filing added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)
LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$3bn via a triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.
MILAN, March 20 Intesa Sanpaolo has set an April 4 deadline to submit binding offers for a bad loan portfolio worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) it has put up for sale and for which it expects to receive three bids, two sources familiar with the matter said.