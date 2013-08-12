RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA's asset sale plan
raised $1.8 billion through the second quarter of 2013, Chief
Financial Officer Almir Barbassa said on a conference call to
discuss second-quarter earnings.
Petrobras is trying to sell oil fields, exploration rights,
refineries and other assets to help finance a $237 billion,
five-year investment plan. In March the company lowered its
forecast for the value of asset sales by nearly 40 percent to $9
billion from $14.8 billion.