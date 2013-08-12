RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA's asset sale plan raised $1.8 billion through the second quarter of 2013, Chief Financial Officer Almir Barbassa said on a conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings.

Petrobras is trying to sell oil fields, exploration rights, refineries and other assets to help finance a $237 billion, five-year investment plan. In March the company lowered its forecast for the value of asset sales by nearly 40 percent to $9 billion from $14.8 billion.