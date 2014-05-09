BRIEF-Melcor REIT announces executive and trustee changes
* Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust - Andrew Melton will be appointed president & chief executive officer of Melcor REIT effective April 15, 2017
RIO DE JANEIRO May 9 Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, reported a first-quarter profit of 5.39 billion reais ($2.43 billion) in a statement to Brazil's securities regulator on Friday.
The Rio de Janeiro-based company, best known as Petrobras, also posted net sales, or sales minus sales taxes, of 81.5 billion reais in the quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, totaled 14.3 billion reais.
($1 = 2.2150 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Jeb Blount)
* Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust - Andrew Melton will be appointed president & chief executive officer of Melcor REIT effective April 15, 2017
* Installed Building Products announces plans to refinance its existing credit facilities
March 17 Tiffany & Co reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, helped by strong demand for its jewelry in Japan and China as well as price hikes and lower costs.