RIO DE JANEIRO May 9 Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, reported a first-quarter profit of 5.39 billion reais ($2.43 billion) in a statement to Brazil's securities regulator on Friday.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company, best known as Petrobras, also posted net sales, or sales minus sales taxes, of 81.5 billion reais in the quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, totaled 14.3 billion reais.

($1 = 2.2150 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Jeb Blount)