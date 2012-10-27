* Profit of 5.57 bln reais vs 6.34 bln a year ago
* Analysts expected 20 pct rise in oil company's profit
* Q3 refining loss 5.65 bln reais, 17.3 bln reais in 2012
(Adds analyst, economist comments, additional results, fuel
price background)
By Jeb Blount and Leila Coimbra
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 26 Brazil's state-led oil
company Petrobras said on Friday that third-quarter
profit fell as refining unit losses rose, an unexpected result
after being granted its first wholesale fuel-price increase in
six years in June.
Consolidated net income fell 12 percent to 5.57 billion
reais ($2.7 billion) in the three months ending Sept. 30
compared with 6.34 billion reais in the third quarter of 2011,
Petrobras said in a statement.
The average estimate in a Reuters poll of 16 analysts was
for a 20 percent profit increase to 7.60 billion reais. The
profit reversed a 1.35 billion real second-quarter loss, the
first in 13 years at Petrobras.
Declining profit may increase concern that the company is
drifting under Chief Executive Maria das Graças Foster.
Production is stagnant, costs have soared, and the company has
found it increasingly difficult to generate cash from operations
to pay for a $237 billion expansion, the world's largest
corporate investment program.
It may also add credence to comments by investors and
analysts that recent fuel price increases were not enough. Some
say the government's pricing polices now risk limiting
Petrobras' ability to use new-found oil wealth to catapult
Brazil into the ranks of the world's top-five economies.
"The government's reluctance to raise prices is now
seriously hurting Petrobras," said Edmilson Moutinho dos Santos,
an energy economist and natural gas researcher with the
University of Sao Paulo. "Already heavily in debt, Petrobras
depends on domestic fuel sales to finance investment."
Petrobras' refining unit lost 5.65 billion reais in the
quarter, increasing losses for the year to 17.3 billion reais.
Meanwhile capital spending rose 12 percent to 21.1 billion
reais from 18.8 billion reais a year earlier.
Refining losses and increased spending overwhelmed a 15
percent increase in net sales, or total sales minus sales taxes.
The 71.8 billion reais of revenue recorded in the quarter
narrowly beat the average estimate of 71.1 billion reais.
Higher Brazilian fuel prices are crucial to Petrobras
improving results. Until it allowed Petrobras to raise gasoline
and diesel in June and diesel again in July, the government has
kept the wholesale price steady since 2006, according to
Sindicom, Brazil's fuel retailers' association.
In June CEO Foster said that without fuel price increases,
the company won't be able to finance its investment plan. Aimed
at more than doubling output to 5.7 million barrels of oil and
gas equivalent a day by 2020, the plan aims to help make Brazil
one of the world's largest oil producers.
Prices remain about 20 percent below market levels, however,
according to analyst Lucas Brendler of Banco Geração Futuro in
Porto Alegre, Brazil.
Refining losses have been made worse by a shortage of sugar
cane ethanol, which led the government to cut the biofuel's
content in gasoline to 20 percent from 25 percent.
IMPORTS GROW
With fuel demand rising in Brazil, Petrobras refineries
couldn't keep up. Petrobras' net fuel and crude oil imports rose
57 percent to 271,000 barrels a day in the quarter.
But because it bought the fuel at world market prices, it
sold it at home at a loss. Exploration and production unit
profit rose only 4.4 percent.
Less than five years ago Petrobras was a net exporter of oil
and fuel and since then it has discovered some of the world's
largest oil reserves off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.
"Petrobras is having trouble with the two foundations of an
oil company," said Adriano Pires of the Brazilian Infrastructure
Institute, a Rio de Janeiro energy research group. "It is having
trouble raising oil production and in the profitability of fuel
sales."
INFLATION CONCERN
For the government, though, ethanol, gasoline and diesel are
a serious problem. Transportation fuels make up a large portion
of the country's benchmark consumer price index.
For a country that struggled to end high inflation and still
has some of the world's highest interest rates, renewed concerns
over inflation could force the government to raise borrowing
costs, choking off growth.
As a result new fuel price hikes may not happen, Dos Santos
said. Nationwide municipal elections this Sunday made additional
fuel increases politically unpopular and now inflation concerns
are rising again.
Government officials have repeatedly said that more fuel
price increases are not possible this year but may happen in
2013.
"Except for the elections, the last three months was
probably the best time in years to raise fuel prices in Brazil,"
he said. "With inflation ticking up that window may be closed
for good."
Refining's drag on the company can be seen in the company's
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization,
or EBITDA, which fell 13 percent to 14.36 billion.
EBITDA is a measure of a company's ability to generate
profit from operations and it shows operations getting more
sluggish. The average estimate expected EBITDA to fall 3.29
percent from a year earlier.
($1 = 2.03 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount and Leila Coimbra; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn, Bob Burgdorfer and Richard Chang)