* Petrobras posts first quarterly loss since 1999
* Company blames weaker real, promises improvement
* Exploration costs tripled on dry, uncommercial wells
* None of the analysts in poll predicted shortfall
(Recasts with market comment, exploration detail, additional
results, stock price)
By Jeb Blount and Leila Coimbra
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 3 Brazil's state-led oil
giant Petrobras on Friday posted its first quarterly
loss in more than 13 years, fanning concerns that the company,
hampered by government intervention and soaring costs, will fail
to meet its goal of becoming one of the three biggest crude
producers by the end of the decade.
Petrobras lost 1.35 billion reais ($665 million) in the
second quarter, compared with net income of 10.9 billion reais a
year earlier, according to a securities filing. All nine
analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the company to earn a
profit. Their average estimate was 3.69 billion reais.
"The loss number is catching all of us by surprise," said
Dany Rappaport, who oversees 250 million reais in assets for
InvestPort in Sao Paulo. "As management recognizes some
back-dated problems in the company's downstream units, analysts
and investors might have to start rethinking our prospects for
the company."
Chief Executive Officer Maria das Graças Foster, who was
appointed in January after nine years of missed production
targets, blamed the loss on a weaker Brazilian currency, which
boosted debt costs, and the write-off of losses related to
recently drilled wells that came up dry or failed to show
commercially viable resources.
Preferred shares of Brazil's largest company have shed 5
percent this year and investors were surprised in June when the
company said major increases in output were unlikely before 2015
despite $237 billion in planned spending. The 2012-2016 plan is
the world's largest corporate investment program.
Losses are unlikely to continue if Foster is using the
quarter to clean up the company's accounts and trim expectations
raised by patriotic trumpeting of oil as the country's future,
Rappaport said.
She may be "simply trying to stifle uber-optimism and is
asking the market to restate expectations," he said.
In addition to the currency and well costs, Petrobras
earnings were hampered by rising capital spending, falling oil
and gas output and the long refusal of the federal government,
the company's controlling shareholder, to let the company raise
fuel prices in line with increases in market prices for crude.
Brazil's real was an average 18 percent weaker in the
second quarter than it was a year earlier. Brent crude oil
, a benchmark for world prices, was 7 percent lower.
Output, despite soaring spending, fell 1.1 percent.
FRUSTRATED HOPES?
The company's massive investment program, which calls for
average spending of about $130 million a day for five years, is
designed to more than double output to about 5.4 million barrels
a day by 2020.
If achieved, Petrobras would become one of the world's three
largest producers. By contrast, if other producers such as Shell
, BP and OGX Petroleo e Gas SA are
included, Brazil could produce about 7 million barrels a day,
threatening the U.S. for the role of world's No. 3 producer.
The government is looking to Petrobras, which is responsible
for about 10 percent of the country's gross domestic product, to
kick-start local shipyards, chemical plants, metalworks and
high-tech services and help lift the country into the ranks of
developed nations.
Production though fell in the quarter and fell after
exploration and production costs more than tripled to 3.4
billion reais in the second quarter from 1 billion in the first
quarter.
Most of those costs were related to frontier wells drilled
between 2009 and 2012 - a period where the company focused
drilling on some of its most promising offshore regions, many of
them acquired in a 2010 stock for oil swap.
The swap, which raised about $70 billion, was the largest
share sale in history. Petrobras used the cash to buy oil
exploration assets from the government. At the time many
analysts said Petrobras paid too much.
The well write-offs come after years of claims by company
executives that its main exploration areas carry little or no
risk.
Petrobras also faces declining output from existing fields,
reducing the impact of new output from a giant offshore region
near Rio de Janeiro known as the sub-salt.
And as exploration costs soared, refining losses mounted.
"We are working to recover our profitability," Foster said
in the filing. "We have been reiterating our commitment to bring
our domestic fuel prices in line with world prices for five
months."
Petrobras raised its wholesale fuel price for the first time
in six months in late June, too late to help a second quarter
where the company lost 7.03 billion reais on its refining
division.
Total refining losses this year now amount to 11.63 billion,
or nearly a fifth of total sales.
UNPRECEDENTED LOSS
"I've never seen a company go from a profit of 10 billion
reais to a loss of more than a billion so fast. This is
something unprecedented," said Adriano Pires, head of the
Brazilian Infrastructure Institute, a Rio de Janeiro energy
research group.
Petrobras lost money even as sales rose. Net revenue, or
total sales minus sales taxes, was 68 billion reais in the
quarter, 10 percent more than a year earlier. The poll predicted
revenue of 67 billion reais.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, or EBITDA, a measure of the company's ability to
generate operational profits, was 10.6 billion reais, 34 percent
less than a year earlier.
The analysts polled by Reuters expected EBITDA of 15.3
billion reais.
Before announcing results, Petrobras preferred shares, the
company's most-traded class of stock, rose 1.73 percent to 19.94
reais in Sao Paulo trading.
($1 = 2.03 reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount and Leila Coimbra; Additional
reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal in Sao Paulo; Editing by
Marguerita Choy, David Gregorio and Bernard Orr)