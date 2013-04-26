RIO DE JANEIRO, April 26 State-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA reported on Friday that its first-quarter net profit was 7.69 billion reais ($3.85 billion), beating the average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Net sales, or gross sales minus sales taxes, was 72.5 billion reais, Petrobras said in a statement filed with Brazil's securities regulator. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was 16.2 billion reais.