(Corrects attribution to Deputy Energy Minister Paulo Pedrosa, not Electricity Secretary Fabio Lopes Alves, in 2nd paragraph.)

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 7 Brazil's state-led oil firm Petrobras may never collect some debts owed it by state-run power utility Eletrobras, the energy ministry said on Thursday, acknowledging the government has little cash to provide new capital to the debt-ridden electricity company.

The government will probably be unable to provide Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as Eletrobras is formally known, with the estimated 8 billion reais ($2.38 million) it wants to cut debt and revive investment, said Paulo Pedrosa, Deputy Energy Minister. The company's financial woes may force it to let licenses for some money-losing power-distribution units lapse. ($1 = 3.3653 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Diane Craft)