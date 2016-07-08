UPDATE 11-Oil up as OPEC cuts output, dollar dives
* Coming up: API inventory data at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) (Updates prices, adds comments, EIA figures on U.S. output, poll for API data)
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 7 Brazil's state-led oil firm Petrobras may never collect some debts owed it by state-run power utility Eletrobras, the energy ministry said on Thursday, acknowledging the government has little cash to provide new capital to the debt-ridden electricity company.
The government will probably be unable to provide Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as Eletrobras is formally known, with the estimated 8 billion reais ($2.38 million) it wants to cut debt and revive investment, said Paulo Pedrosa, Deputy Energy Minister. The company's financial woes may force it to let licenses for some money-losing power-distribution units lapse. ($1 = 3.3653 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Diane Craft)
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 A government plan to spur the construction of solar energy farms in Brazil is faltering because of high costs, strict rules requiring local components and low-priced competition from Chinese suppliers, say regulators and power sector executives.
HOUSTON, Jan 31 Exxon Mobil Corp boosted its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday on a bet that oil prices have stabilized, but posted its lowest quarterly profit since 1999 as it took a $2 billion charge against the value of natural gas reserves from its buyout of XTO Energy.