RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 11 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras plans to spend $570 million over five years for ethanol-industry acquisitions, about a third of its planned biofuel investment during the period, a company official said on Thursday.

Petrobras, Brazil's largest ethanol purchaser and third-largest producer, expects to more than triple its sugar-cane ethanol output by the end of 2015 and double its share of the Brazilian ethanol market to 12 percent.

The expansion aims to meet booming demand for the ethanol, which provides more than 40 percent of the fuel used by Brazil's cars and other light vehicles.

Miguel Rossetto, head of Petrobras Biofuels, said the $570 million, 30 percent of the company's expected $1.9 billion in ethanol business outlays between 2011 and 2015, will go to "possible acquisitions of operational assets."

"Seventy percent of the investments will be for new ethanol (production), expanding units, expanding cane fields, to provide more ethanol for this growing market," Rossetto said during a press conference at the company's headquarters.

This will help the government respond to rising criticism over soaring ethanol prices. The median price for ethanol in Brazil is about 20 percent higher in Aug. 2011 compared with a year earlier, according to the oil-industry regulator, the ANP. Gasoline prices are little changed.

The government of President Dilma Rousseff is preparing new ethanol regulations to help reduce price spikes between harvests, when lower cane output pushes ethanol prices up. It is also pushing Petrobras to increase ethanol output.

Brazilian ethanol prices have surged along with the price of the sugar SBc1 which has doubled to more than 28 cents a pound since 2008. Millers in turn shifted production away from ethanol toward the sweetener, pushing up prices at the pump and leading drivers to switch to gasoline.

This has forced Petrobras to increase imports of both gasoline and ethanol.

More than 90 percent of all cars sold in Brazil are "flex-fuel," meaning they can run on any combination of gasoline and ethanol.

Petrobras began investing in ethanol in 2009, and has mostly relied on acquisitions to boost production capacity.

Its main competitors are Copersucar, which produces 3.6 billion liters (951 million gallons) per year and Cosan (CSAN3.SA), which produces 2.2 billion liters in a joint venture with Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L). Petrobras has output capacity of 1.5 billion liters a year. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Jeb Blount; Editing by Gary Hill)