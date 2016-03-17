* Platform output 48,309 barrels/day in 12 months to January

* Gas output averaged 26.3 mln cu ft./day in same period

* Fire controlled quickly but no outlook for restart (Recasts with shutdown , platform output data)

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 17 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Friday that an offshore oil platform that caught fire on Thursday is not producing and there is no estimate of when it will restart oil and natural gas output.

Petrobras, as the company is known, did not say how much production was affected. The fire, which began at about 1:45 p.m. local time (1645 GMT) was quickly controlled, Petrobras said, adding that one member of the fire brigade was treated for light injuries before returning to work.

The P-48 floating production, storage and offloading ship (FPSO) produced an average 48,309 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in the 12 months ending Jan. 31, according to Reuters calculations based on data from Brazil's oil regulator, ANP.

The oil output was about 2.3 percent of Petrobras' average daily oil output in Brazil in the same period.

Natural gas production over the period averaged 744,145 cubic meters (26.3 million cubic feet) a day.

During that period, average daily crude output fell from a high of 61,509 bpd in April to 19,321 bpd in January at P-48 in the Barracuda-Caratinga field in the offshore Campos Basin northeast of Rio de Janeiro.

The P-48 is anchored in 1,040 meters (3,412 feet) of water and began operations there in February 2005. The FPSO has the capacity to produce up to 150,000 bpd of oil and 6 million cubic meters of gas daily. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, Marta Nogeira and Jeb Blount; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Leslie Adler)