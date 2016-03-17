BRIEF-Chevron says CEO's 2016 total compensation $24.7 mln vs $22 mln in 2015
* CEO John Watson's 2016 total compensation $24.7 million versus $22 million in 2015
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said its P-48 oil platform, which caught fire earlier on Thursday, is out of production.
The company's press office said there is no estimate yet of when the platform located in the Barracuda-Caratinga field in the Campos Basin would be able to restart production. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chris Reese)
DUBLIN, April 11 Yahoo's European regulator said it is preparing to give the U.S. Internet company the results of an investigation into the 2014 theft of data from 500 million users, including any remedial action to avoid a repeat of the breach.