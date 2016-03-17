SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said its P-48 oil platform, which caught fire earlier on Thursday, is out of production.

The company's press office said there is no estimate yet of when the platform located in the Barracuda-Caratinga field in the Campos Basin would be able to restart production. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chris Reese)