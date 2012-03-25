SAO PAULO, March 25 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras will leave fuel prices unchanged in 2012 but will have to raise prices at the pump if Brent oil prices stay at $120 a barrel long, the company's chief executive said in an interview.

The Sunday Folha de S.Paulo paper published an interview with chief executive Maria das Gracas Foster in which she said cash flow in Latin America's largest company still allowed for gasoline prices to remain little changed in the past nine years.

Current average gasoline prices at the pump in Brazil are at 2.47 reais a liter, compared with prices in March 2003 of 2.21 reais a liter, according to the National Oil Regulator. World oil prices, however, have roughly tripled over the same period.

Petrobras posted a loss of 9.9 billion reais in 2011 from its supply division largely because of its requirements to import gasoline at international prices and sell it in Brazil at a loss. The company has long been a net importer of diesel but has since 2010 become a regular buyer of gasoline on the international market due to a refining deficit in Brazil.

The government has frozen prices of fuel as a politically popular measure but also fears it could boost inflation, which it has been struggling to rein in recently.

Foster said there was still "a certain leeway" to leave prices stable for now but added there was not "much elasticity" to continue to do so if oil prices remained high.

She said if Brent oil prices remained at $120 a barrel, a rise in local gasoline prices would be unavoidable.

Foster said she had no defined time frame in which prices would need to be raised but said there was enough room to leave them unchanged for 2012.

"When I say that a higher price of oil is positive for us, all things have a limit and carry a cost," Foster said.

"Our indicators still show that we have room in our forecasts for this year. But I understand that it is inexorable that we will have to raise prices for fuel" if Brent crude price remain at these levels, she said. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Bill Trott)