* Petrobras CEO says fuel prices will have to rise if oil stays high

* Energy minister say CEO Foster requested fuel price hike

* Energy minister suggests government may allow price hike

SAO PAULO, March 25 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras has room to leave fuel prices unchanged in 2012 but will have to raise prices at the pump if Brent oil prices stay at $120 a barrel long, the company's chief executive said in an interview.

The Sunday Folha de S.Paulo paper published an interview with chief executive Maria das Gracas Foster in which she said cash flow in Latin America's largest company still allowed for gasoline prices to remain little changed in the past nine years.

Current average gasoline prices at the pump in Brazil are at 2.47 reais a liter, compared with prices in March 2003 of 2.21 reais a liter, according to the National Oil Regulator. World oil prices, however, have roughly tripled over the same period.

Petrobras posted a loss of 9.9 billion reais in 2011 from its supply division largely because of its requirements to import gasoline at international prices and sell it in Brazil at a loss. The company has long been a net importer of diesel but has since 2010 become a regular buyer of gasoline on the international market due to a refining deficit in Brazil.

The government has frozen prices of fuel as a politically popular measure but also fears it could boost inflation, which it has been struggling to rein in recently.

In another interview in the Sunday O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper, Energy Minister Edison Lobao said Foster who had taken over at Petrobras in February had already requested of the government that it be allowed to raise fuel prices. Several company requests in 2011 had been turned down by the government he said due to concerns over inflation.

"I would not say the government's position has changed. What has changed is the rate of inflation," Lobao said referring to the recent easing of price increases in the economy late in 2011.

Second-tier officials at Petrobras have told Reuters recently that they expect the government to grant a price increase for fuels soon.

Foster said there was still "a certain leeway" to leave prices stable for now but added there was not "much elasticity" to continue to do so if oil prices remained high.

She said if Brent oil prices remained at $120 a barrel, a rise in local gasoline prices would be unavoidable.

Foster said she had no defined time frame in which prices would need to be raised but said there was enough room to leave them unchanged for 2012.

"When I say that a higher price of oil is positive for us, all things have a limit and carry a cost," Foster said.

"Our indicators still show that we have room in our forecasts for this year. But I understand that it is inexorable that we will have to raise prices for fuel" if Brent crude price remain at these levels, she said. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Leila Coimbra; Editing by Bill Trott)