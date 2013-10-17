CANADA STOCKS-Futures up ahead of BoC rate decision
March 1 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision.
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 17 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras is likely to declare the Franco offshore oil field commercially viable this year, Magda Chambriard, the head of oil regulator ANP, said on Thursday.
Franco is adjacent to the vast Libra area, which is to go up for sale on Monday in an oil rights auction.
March 1 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision.
March 1 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Wednesday as investors assessed President Donald Trump's speech, while bank stocks rose on increased possibility of an interest rate hike this month.
* Tetra Technologies, Inc. announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results