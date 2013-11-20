BRASILIA Nov 20 The board of Brazil's state-run
oil company Petrobras will delay until next week a
meeting about a new pricing formula which would narrow the gap
between low local fuel prices and higher international ones, the
country's finance ministry said on Wednesday.
Finance Minister Guido Mantega, who is the chairman of the
board, told financial newspaper Valor Economico on Wednesday
that the meeting was delayed till Nov. 28 to allow more time to
study the new methodology. He added that no decision has been
made yet on a fuel price hike.
The new formula is expected to automatically adjust domestic
fuel prices in line with international costs. The current gap
has triggered more than $10 billion in losses for Petrobras over
the past couple of years. The government forces Petrobras to
keep the prices of gasoline and diesel down as a way to contain
inflation.
An increase in fuel prices could stoke already high
inflation and hurt President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to
jump-start an economy that has been stuck in a rut for the last
three years.
Higher consumer prices could also erode Rousseff's
popularity ahead of next year's presidential election, which she
is widely expected to run.