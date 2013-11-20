BRASILIA Nov 20 The board of Brazil's state-run
oil company Petrobras will delay until next week a
meeting about a new pricing formula to narrow the gap between
local fuel prices and international ones, Finance Minister Guido
Mantega said on Wednesday.
Mantega, chairman of the board, confirmed that the meeting
was delayed until Nov. 28 or 29 to allow more time to discuss
the new methodology and other subjects.
The new formula is expected to automatically adjust domestic
fuel prices in line with international costs. Petrobras has had
more than $10 billion in losses over the past couple of years
because the government limits what the company can charge
domestically for gasoline and diesel, in an effort to contain
inflation.
An increase in fuel prices could stoke already high
inflation and hurt President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to
jump-start an economy that has been stuck in a rut for three
years.
Higher consumer prices could also erode Rousseff's
popularity ahead of next year's presidential election, which she
is widely expected to run.