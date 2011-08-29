* Distribution outlays to rise 24 pct from previous plan

* Brazil fuel market expands as economy grows

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 29 Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras' (PETR4.SA) fuel distribution division said on Monday it will invest 5.2 billion reais ($3.3 billion) between 2011 and 2015 to meet soaring demand for diesel, gasoline and other fuels driven by quick economic growth.

Planned spending is 24 percent higher than in the previous five-year investment program and is intended to help meet demand that is expected to grow by at least 5.1 percent per year between 2011 and 2015.

Surprisingly strong demand from drivers has led Petrobras to import growing amounts of gasoline.

"What we're seeing is that this market is heating up," said Jose Lima de Andrade Neto, head of the distribution division.

The increase in investment will allow the division to expand its network of service stations, increase production of lubricants, and modernize its operations at the country's airports, he said.

One of the biggest growth areas for the unit has been in jet fuel, spurred by an increase in travel among the country's emerging middle class.

The company expects demand for jet fuel to spike by 20 to 30 percent during the upcoming 2014 World Cup soccer championships as flights flood into the country carrying fans, players, and officials to airports throughout the country.

Neto said the existing investment plan will ensure supply during those games in a country that is larger than the 48 contiguous U.S. states.

Petrobras' distribution network controls 39 percent of Brazil's fuels market. In addition to buying refined petroleum products from its parent, Petrobras Distribuidora buys sugarcane ethanol from some 200 private distillers.

It mixes the biofuel with gasoline as well as selling it in ethanol-only pumps for drivers of "flex-fuel" cars that can run on any combination of gasoline and ethanol.

The investments are part Petrobras' $225 billion five-year plan that aims to more than double the company's output to 6.42 million barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent by 2020, or more than a third of current U.S. daily consumption.

That is expected to help turn Brazil into the world's third-largest oil producer after Russia and Saudi Arabia.

($1=1.60 reais) (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Marguerita Choy)