* Company wants higher wholesale prices to improve margins

* Government worried about spurring inflation

RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 24 Petrobras (PETR4.SA) executives will ask Brazilian government leaders to support an increase in the wholesale price of fuel to help boost cash flow, according to a source at the state oil company.

Petrobras' policy of keeping wholesale fuel prices fixed for domestic consumers has pressured margins as crude has risen, but prices at the pump have remained flat. The company's wholesale prices for gasoline and diesel have not changed since a reduction in 2009.

At a board meeting on Thursday, executives will urge state representatives on the Petrobras board, including Finance Minister Guido Mantega, to support a wholesale price increase with a simultaneous reduction in an excise tax known as the CIDE.

This would help improve margins without further raising prices at the pump, which would stoke inflation that is already above the central bank's target ceiling. However, the tax reduction would require the government to sacrifice revenue at a time when it is trying to cut spending.

"This is something that is always discussed at the Board of Directors meeting," said the source, who requested anonymity because he is not authorized to speak publicly about the issue. A Petrobras spokesman declined to comment.

Strong fuel demand and an increase in the price of sugar cane ethanol have pushed Petrobras to increase gasoline imports -- which were rare as recently as 2009. The cost of imports has further eroded the company's margins.

In September, the government lowered the CIDE tax to compensate for a reduction in the required mix of ethanol in gasoline to 20 percent from 25 percent. [ID:nS1E78Q0CV] Petrobras said the change would not affect its cash flow.

Gasoline imports are expected to show a further increase this year to make up for the lower amount of ethanol in the fuel. (Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)