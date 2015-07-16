RIO DE JANEIRO, July 16 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA is working to bring domestic diesel and gasoline prices into parity with international levels, a company executive said on Thursday.

International fuel price parity is necessary for Petrobras to successfully attract buyers or partners for its downstream distribution system, which is over-stressed and in need of investment, Network Planning and Logistics Executive Eric Futino said during an event in Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chris Reese)