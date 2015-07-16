(Adds quote and background on imports, recasts headline)
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 16 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA is working to bring
domestic diesel and gasoline prices into parity with
international levels in order to attract downstream buyers or
partners, a company executive said on Thursday.
Petrobras, as the company is known, is looking to sell
assets as it battles to survive a combination of mounting debt,
low oil prices and a giant corruption scandal.
The root of some of Petrobras' financial issues lie in the
gap between local and international fuel prices, which led it to
rack up debts in recent years as it imported gasoline and diesel
and sold them at a loss.
"We have a new board of directors made up of market
professionals working on this," Network Planning and Logistics
Executive Eric Futino said at an event in Rio de Janeiro,
referring to international price parity. "I am working on this
with a team made up of technocrats," he added.
With its current debt level - the highest of any oil company
- Petrobras does not have the cash to resolve bottlenecks alone
in its fuel distribution network, according to Futino.
Partners or buyers are vital to increase storage and
transportation capacity but offers are unlikely to materialize
unless fuel prices are in line with international prices.
"Investors want certainty over the rules, they don't want to
import fuel for one price and have to sell it here for less,"
Futino said.
Futino expects interest from retail fuel distributors as
they continue to increase their imports of fuel from
non-Petrobras refiners.
Third party imports are running at about 200,000 cubic
meters a month and total 800,000 to 900,000 cubic meters so far
this year. Full-year imports were less than 75,000 cubic meters
in 2014 and close to zero in 2010 to 2013, he said.
