By Leila Coimbra

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 28 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras set a record for daily natural gas sales on Thursday, as gas-fired power plants burned the fuel to make up for a shortage of hydroelectric reserves, the company said on Friday.

The Rio de Janerio-based company sold 96.1 million cubic meters (3.39 billion cubic feet) of natural gas on Thursday, beating the previous record of 91.4 million cubic meters set on Sept. 21.

Most of the gas delivered on Thursday was used by the gas-fueled electricity plants. The plants have been called on to generate more power to make up for a lack of water in hydro electric dam reservoirs.

"This exceptional natural gas drive can be attributed to a substantial increase in thermoelectric energy generation," said Petrobras.

Gas-fired power plants received 44 percent of the gas sold on Thursday.

The water shortfall is the result of a dry Southern Hemisphere winter in several Brazilian regions. Brazil uses water to generate about 80 percent of its electricity.

Industrial users, such as food processors, brick manufacturers and petrochemical plants, received 42.2 million cubic meters, or 44 percent. The remaining 13.5 cubic meters were used by Petrobras.

Nearly half of the gas distributed came from Brazilian fields. The rest was imported from Bolivia or as liquefied natural gas (LNG) through the Brazilian ports of Pecem, near Fortaleza and Rio de Janeiro. € (Additional reporting by Anna Irrera; Writing by Anna Irrera; Editing by Jeb Blount and Jim Marshall)