RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 26 Brazilian state-owned oil giant Petrobras (PETR4.SA)(PBR.N) will quadruple its gasoline imports this year to meet fast-growing domestic demand, a top official said on Monday.

Petrobras will import an average of 30,000 barrels of gasoline per day this year, up from only only 7,000 barrels per day last year, Paulo Roberto Costa, the company's supply director, told reporters.

A 10 percent increase in domestic demand and a reduction in the use of sugarcane-derived ethanol in automotive drove the need for imports.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Raymond Colitt; Editing by Richard Chang)