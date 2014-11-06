(Adds comment from economists)

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 6 State-run Brazilian oil producer Petrobras raised its wholesale gasoline and diesel prices for the first time in more than 11 months on Thursday in a move that could bolster the finances of the heavily indebted company after years of refining losses.

The cost of gasoline at the refinery gate will rise 3 percent and diesel 5 percent effective midnight (0200 GMT) on Friday, Petroleo Brasileira SA, as Petrobras is formally known, said in a statement. The increases are before taxes and the figures reflect the average of increases across the country.

"I don't think this increase is going to impress the market very much, at least for very long," said Tony Volpon, Latin America strategist with Nomura Securities in New York. "After what the government has done to Petrobras' accounts, people were expecting more."

The market expected an increase of least 5 percent for gasoline, he said.

Petrobras' refining division has lost more than 59 billion reais ($24 billion) since the end of 2010, in large part because the government has refused to let it raise domestic fuel prices in line with world prices. With its 13 domestic refineries unable to meet Brazil's rising needs, it must buy fuel abroad, selling imported gasoline and diesel at home at a loss.

Refining losses have crimped profits and the company's efforts to pay for its $221 billion five-year investment plan, sending its debt soaring. Petrobras is now the most indebted of the world's major oil companies and its $138 billion in debt is the fourth-largest of any industrial company, according to Thomson Reuters data. Of the 28 largest oil companies, it is the least profitable.

The government has justified its resistance to fuel-price increases on the grounds that they would spark inflation. Brazil's consumer prices rose 6.75 percent in October from a year earlier, above the government's 6.5 percent inflation target ceiling.

The increase should add about 11 basis points, or 0.11 percentage point, to inflation by the end of the year, according to Andre Perfeito, chief economist with Gradual Investimentos, who raised his estimate for inflation for the IPCA 2014 inflation rate to 6.46 percent.

"The government has been hurt by some of its economic comments recently and this may be a way to try to re-approach the market," Perfeito said. "They don't only count on Petrobras to help them control inflation, they use it for a whole range of other economic policy goals."

The increases are the first since Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras raised wholesale gasoline 4 percent and diesel 8 percent on Nov. 29, 2013.

Since June 2009, when Petrobras last cut the price of gasoline and diesel fuel, the value of crude oil, the product used to make both fuels, has risen 60 percent in Brazilian-currency terms. Petrobras has only increased the amount it receives for gasoline by about half that amount.

But with international oil and fuel prices falling, the increase will likely provide some relief for the company's pressured cash position.

The world gasoline price slipped below the Brazilian price for the first time in nearly four years on Oct. 13 so the gasoline increase will not only trim losses on gasoline imports but will also close the gap with international prices, boosting earnings. (U.S. $1=2.41 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chris Reese, Peter Galloway and James Dalgleish)