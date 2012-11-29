RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 29 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras plans to sell all its refineries outside of Brazil as part of an asset sale plan aimed at helping finance expansion at home, a company source told Reuters on Thursday.

Petrobras is the sole owner of three refineries outside Brazil, the 100,000-barrel-a-day plant in Pasadena, Texas, the 100,000-barrel-a-day Nansei Sekiyu unit on the Japanese island of Okinawa and a 31,500-barrel-a-day refinery in Bahia Blanca, Argentina.

It also owns a 28.5 percent stake in another Argentine refinery in Salta Province. The 32,000-barrel-a-day refinery is also 50 percent owned by Repsol YPF and 21.5 percent by Pluspetrol, according to Petrobras' Argentine website.

Soaring costs, falling production and rising fuel imports have crimped Petrobras' ability to pay for a $237 billion five-year expansion plan, the world's largest corporate investment program.

The source declined to be named because it is not company policy to speak publicly about specific asset-sale plans.

A Petrobras spokeswoman declined to comment in an emailed response to questions from Reuters. (Reporting by Leila Coimbra; Writing and additional reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)