* Coty appoints laurent kleitman as president coty consumer beauty
SAO PAULO Nov 26 Preferred shares of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras fell their most in nearly two weeks on Tuesday after a report that President Dilma Rousseff was reluctant to sign off on a new fuel price policy this year that would automatically raise gasoline prices along with inflation.
The company, formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA , has been forced to import fuel and sell gasoline at a loss due to prices that are kept below international market rates to control consumer prices.
At 10:06 a.m. (1206 GMT), Petrobras shares were down 2.6 percent to 19.83 reais.
COPENHAGEN, March 7 A Danish consumer watchdog has reported Alphabet Inc's Google to the Danish Data Protection Agency for potentially breaking privacy laws by not capping the amount of time personal data is stored on Google's servers, the watchdog said in a statement on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it has launched a patent-infringement investigation into imports of certain hybrid electric vehicles and parts by Ford Motor Co.