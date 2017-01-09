NEW YORK, Jan 9 (IFR) - Brazil's Petrobras launched a US$4bn
two-part bond on Monday as the debt laden company sought to term
out up to US$2bn in existing debt.
The state-owned oil entity set final yields of 6.125% on a
US$2bn five-year and 7.375% on US$2bn 10-year after combined
order books reached over US$20bn earlier in the day.
Pricing comes at the tight of guidance of 6.25% area (+/-
0.125bp) on the shorter-dated bond and 7.50% area (+/- 0.125%)
on the long-dated tranche.
The deal is set to price later on Monday. Bradesco,
Citigroup, HSBC, Itau and Morgan Stanley are acting as leads.
Expected ratings on the SEC-registered notes are B2/B+
(stable/negative).
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)