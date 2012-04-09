* Exploration well finds 'good' crude, 21-26 API
SAO PAULO, April 9 Brazil's state oil company
Petrobras said on Monday an exploration well had
reinforced estimates of the extent of the offshore Iara oil
field, which it operates in partnership with BG Group and
Galp Energia.
The well, drilled 223 kilometers (139 miles) south of Rio de
Janeiro, confirmed the presence of "good quality" crude
measuring 21 degrees to 26 degrees on the American Petroleum
Institute scale, Petrobras said in a securities filing.
That ranks the oil as medium grade, on average, making it
lighter and cheaper to refine than much of the heavy crude from
Brazil's Campos Basin, the country's main producing region.
The Iara field holds an estimated 4 billion barrels of
crude. That is enough to supply energy in the United States for
nearly seven months, according to the BP Statistical Review of
World Energy and Reuters calculations.
Petrobras operates the Iara field, where it holds a 65
percent stake, while BG holds 25 percent and 10 percent belongs
to Portugal's Galp. China's Sinopec owns 30 percent of Galp's
Brazilian operations.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Jeb Blount, editing by M.D.
