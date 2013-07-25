July 24 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras
said on Wednesday that it finished drilling its
fourth exploratory well in the Iara area of the Santos Basin, a
project that confirmed the prospect holds high-quality,
medium-grade crude and a strong chance of producing at
"excellent" levels.
Petrobras based its conclusions on a formation test in the
well, drilled on the BM-S-11 subsalt exploration block in the
Santos Basin, 226 kilometers (140 miles) south of Rio de
Janeiro, according to a securities filing.
The oil, at 28 degrees on the American Petroleum Institute
(API) scale, was found in a carbonate reservoir with high
porosity and permeability about 5,260 meters (17,260 feet) below
the ocean's surface.