Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
SAO PAULO, March 5 The chief executive of Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras, Maria das Gracas Foster, said on Monday that oil prices of $123 a barrel were a temporary peak and would not prompt changes to its policies for setting fuel prices.
Neither Petrobras nor the government had specific plans in development that would raise the price of fuels on the local market, she said in a conference call with reporters.
The recently appointed executive said in an interview recently with a Brazilian newspaper that fuel prices needed to rise as higher oil prices eroded margins. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.