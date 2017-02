BRASILIA, April 25 The chief executive of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday that the poorly performing shares of the company would recover in the coming months as more drilling rigs were delivered and more oil reserves were incorporated.

The statement came as CEO Maria das Gracas Foster, testifying before Congress, responded to a lawmaker's question concerning his investments in the company's stock. (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)