SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said it plans to spend $236.5 billion under a 2012-2016 investment plan approved Thursday.

The new spending estimate represents a 5.3 percent increase over the company's $224.7 billion 2011-2015 plan announced last year. The plan is the world's largest corporate investment program and calls for average annual investments of $47.3 billion a year. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by Brad Haynes in São Paulo; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)