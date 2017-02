RIO DE JANEIRO May 17 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Thursday the pilot Lula offshore oil field is now producing 94,000 barrels per day from four wells.

On a conference call with investors, executives said the company expects to have 20 offshore drill ships operating in the main subsalt oil region by the end of the year. (Reporting by Leila Coimbra and Jeb Blount; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)