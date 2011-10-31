(Repeats story issued on Sunday with no changes to text)
* Brazil fuel price hikes to cushion impact from global
volatile oil
* Brazil oil demand to grow 8-9 pct in 2011
* Oil demand growth at emerging economies to continue
despite euro zone crisis
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Oct 30 Brazil's state-run Petrobras
expects an increase in fuel sales revenue to cushion
the impact of global oil price volatility once local prices are
raised on Nov. 1, its CEO, Jose Sergio Gabrielli, said on
Sunday.
"This gives a stable cash generation to the company
regardless of international fluctuation in the price of oil,"
Gabrielli told Reuters on the sidelines of the Singapore
International Energy Week conference.
Petrobras announced on Friday it was raising fuel prices for
the first time since May 2008, a move welcomed by investors
worried that government price controls to cool inflation will
eat into the company's profit.
Brazil has a long-term pricing policy and does not pass on
the daily fluctuations in oil prices to its market, Gabrielli
said.
"However, we have to adjust the Brazilian price to the
international price in the long run," he said.
Brazil's oil demand will grow at 8-9 percent this year,
slightly slower than the "too strong" 10.5 percent growth posted
in 2010, Gabrielli said.
The European crisis will not change the trend of a shift in
geographical demand of the oil market from OECD countries to
emerging countries, he said.
"Emerging countries are going to continue to grow unless we
have a catastrophic recession in Europe which I don't think is
going to happen," Gabrielli said.
(Editing by Ron Popeski; Asia Desk, Singapore +65 6870 3815)