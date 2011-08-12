* Higher revenue, stronger currency helped bottom line
* Investors seeking details on planned asset sales
* Company carrying out $225 bln 5-year investment plan
By Brian Ellsworth and Denise Luna
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 12 Net income at Brazilian
state-controlled oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) probably
jumped 23 percent in the second quarter compared to the
previous year as a run-up in global crude prices and a stronger
currency helped offset rising operating costs.
Petrobras, which is carrying out the world's largest oil
and gas investment plan at about $225 billion, probably earned
10.2 billion reais ($6.3 billion) compared with 8.3 billion
reais in the year-earlier period, according to the average
estimate of eight analysts in a Reuters Poll.
The year-on-year jump in net income was largely driven by a
47 percent rise in the average price of Brent crude LCOc1
compared to the same period a year earlier, while output
volumes remained steady.
"The higher price of Brent crude will benefit the
exploration and production division, while the distribution
segment, despite having a slightly smaller margin, will also
contribute to the year-on-year increase," said Lucas Brendler,
an analyst with Geracao Futuro.
On a sequential basis, which is most widely watched by
analysts than annual comparisons, profit slid 7 percent -- the
result of higher import costs and expenses, the poll showed.
Costs rose more than 9 percent in a month-on-month basis,
sparked by gasoline imports in the quarter resulting from a
seasonal shortage of ethanol, the analysts polled noted.
The Rio de Janeiro-based company firm releases results on
Monday after markets close.
Investors will be watching out for any details on planned
asset sales, part of a $13.6 billion cost savings effort meant
to strengthen the company's balance sheet.
Petrobras has provided few details on sales, which may have
to be postponed due to turmoil in global markets sparked by the
U.S. debt downgrade and the Eurozone dent crisis.
Petrobras has kept fuel prices fixed for domestic market
consumers since 2009, which has limited its cash flow as the
company cannot pass along the cost of higher oil to consumers.
The strengthening of the real, which traded close to 1.6
per dollar during the second quarter of 2011 compared to around
1.8 per dollar in the same period a year earlier, will provide
a lift to the company's financial results, Brendler said.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operational profitability known as
EBITDA, probably rose 4 percent from the year earlier to 16.6
billion reais.
On a sequential basis, EBITDA climbed 3 percent from 16.09
billion in the first quarter.
Petrobras plans to more than double oil output in Brazil by
2020 to 4.9 million barrels per day by tapping huge deepwater
reserves off the country's coast buried as much as 7 kilometers
(4.3 miles) below the ocean's surface.
It hopes this increase will put it in league with top oil
producers such as Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and BP (BP.L).
The company's 2011-2015 business plan calls for greater
spending on the lucrative exploration and production segment
with lower emphasis on lower-margin activities such as
refining.
Following is a summary of analysts' estimates for
Petrobras' second-quarter earnings, in Brazilian reais:
===============================================================
Q2 2011 Q1 2011 Q2 2010 PCT CHANGE
===============================================================
Net Revenue 57.687 bln 54.800 bln 53.631 bln 8 pct
EBITDA 16.624 bln 16.093 bln 15.927 bln 4 pct
Net income 10.195 bln 10.985 bln 8.295 bln 23 pct
===============================================================
($1=1.63 reais)
(Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Dave Zimmerman)