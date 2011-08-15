* Profit up to 10.9 bln reais, EBITDA up to 16.1 bln reais
* Operating profit slipped 2.1 percent
(Rewrites, adds details, background)
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 15 Brazilian state oil
company Petrobras said on Monday its second-quarter net profit
rose 32 percent from the year earlier, above analysts'
estimates, driven by non-operational gains.
Petrobras (PETR4.SA), which is carrying out a $225 billion
five-year investment plan to develop huge deepwater reserves,
posted net profit of 10.94 billion reais ($6.88 billion)
compared with 8.30 billion reais a year earlier.
An increase in administrative, exploration and production
costs wiped out the benefits of higher revenue resulting from
an increase in crude output and prices, causing operating
profit to slip by 2.1 percent.
The company reported a 2.9 billion real gain, ($1.82
billion), in financial results which are usually linked to
currency fluctuations and non-operational financial
investments. This compares with a loss of 630 million reais in
the year ago second quarter.
The company had been expected to report profit of 10.20
billion reais, according to a Reuters poll of eight analysts.
The company earned 10.99 billion reais in the first
quarter.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a key measure of a company's cash generation
known as EBITDA, rose slightly to 16.14 billion reais compared
with 15.93 billion reais in the same period of 2010.
Petrobras plans to more than double oil production in
Brazil by 2020 by tapping vast deepwater fields off its coast,
which would make it one of the world's largest suppliers of
crude outside of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC).
But investors have worried about government interference in
company operations, particularly following a massive $70
billion share sale in 2010 that analysts said benefited the
government at the expense of private shareholders.
The company's stock has fallen 21.5 percent since the start
of the year, while shares of rival oil giant Chevron (CVX.N)
have risen 8.1 percent. Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) shares are roughly
flat during the same period.
($1=1.59 reais)
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; editing by Carol Bishopric)