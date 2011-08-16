* Currency, financial investment, drive earnings up
* Profit hits 10.94 bln reais, EBITDA at 16.14 bln reais
* Firm carrying out industry's biggest investment program
(Rewrites, quotes from CFO and investor, bylines)
By Brian Ellsworth and Denise Luna
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 15 Brazilian state oil
company Petrobras said on Monday its second-quarter net profit
rose 32 percent from 2010, driven by gains linked to financial
investments and currency fluctuation.
The strong results beat analysts' estimates, but came
entirely from nonoperational gains as rising costs offset the
effects of higher oil prices and the company's policy of
keeping Brazilian fuel prices fixed caused a loss in the
refining division.
Petrobras (PETR4.SA), which is carrying out the industry's
largest investment plan at $225 billion over five years, has
won billions of dollars in investments to develop huge
deepwater crude discoveries. But it has been slow to turn those
reserves into higher profits by ramping up output.
The company posted net profit of 10.94 billion reais ($6.88
billion) compared with 8.30 billion reais a year earlier. The
average estimate of eight analysts in a Reuters earnings poll
projected profit of 10.20 billion reais.
The increase was driven by a 2.90-billion-real ($1.82
billion) gain from investing cash raised in a massive share
offering last year and from a strengthening of the real BRBY
-- which lowers the value of debt denominated in foreign
currency.
"Our financial results this year were extraordinarily
better than last year, our debt ended up being smaller with the
strengthening of the real," Chief Financial Officer Almir
Barbassa told reporters.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
GRAPHIC on Brazil oil finds link.reuters.com/wec82j
GRAPHIC on shareholders link.reuters.com/quf29k
FACTBOX on Brazil oil finds [ID:nN01243765]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
A rise in administrative, exploration and production costs
wiped out the benefits of higher revenue resulting from a
global rise in crude prices, causing operating profit to slip
by 2.1 percent.
The refining and transport division posted a loss of 2.28
billion reais, as the company was unable to pass rising oil
costs along to its consumers due to the state policy of keeping
gasoline and diesel prices fixed.
That policy, which helps the government control inflation,
has raised concerns Petrobras will have limited cash flow as it
launches its ambitious investment campaign, which will require
it to borrow heavily.
"The fact that their capex program shows lower cash flow
estimations during the five year period means they have to
raise more money ... they are going to be free cash flow
negative for the foreseeable future," said Will Landers, who
manages $8.5 billion in Latin American equities at BlackRock.
Landers, who spoke to Reuters in an interview before the
earnings release, said he did not expect another share offering
following the $70 billion share sale in 2010.
AMBITIOUS PLANS
Petrobras has faced withering criticism over excessive
government intervention at the company that some investors
worry could lead to lower returns for shareholders.
Landers brushed off those concerns, saying state
interference is a "fact of life," although he said BlackRock
has reduced its positions in Petrobras.
The company's stock has fallen 21.5 percent since the start
of the year, while shares of U.S. oil giant Chevron Corp
(CVX.N) have risen 8.1 percent. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) shares
are roughly flat for the same period.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a key measure of a company's cash generation
known as EBITDA, rose slightly to 16.14 billion reais compared
with 15.93 billion reais in the same period of 2010.
On a sequential basis, profits were little changed from the
10.99 billion reais reported in the first quarter.
Petrobras hopes within the next 10 years to become the
world's largest publicly traded oil company by tapping vast
deepwater fields off the coast of Brazil in an area the size of
New York state known as the subsalt region.
That area has been home to some of the world's largest
discoveries in the last decade, including the vast Lula and
Cernambi fields that hold a combined total of more than 8
billion barrels of oil.
($1=1.59 reais)
(Additional reporting by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro and
Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City; editing by Andre Grenon)