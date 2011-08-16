* Platform output seen at maximum capacity by next March

SAO PAULO Aug 16 Brazilian state-controlled oil giant Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Tuesday that its P-56 platform in the Marlim Sul field began production the previous day, according to a regulatory filing.

The platform has been connected to the first of a series of wells. That first well can produce up to 16,000 barrels of oil per day with the platform expected to reach its maximum capacity of 100,000 bpd in the first quarter of the next year.

The platform can also process up to 6 million cubic meters of natural gas per day, the company said.

