RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 10 Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) in 2012 will begin drilling in the Florim and Tupi Northeast areas that were acquired in a 2010 oil-for-shares swap with the government, a company official said on Monday.

It will start drilling there following the completion in December of the second well in the Franco area, which was also acquired as part the 2010 transaction, Anelise Quintao, a Petrobras manager, told reporters at a public event.

Petrobas acquired rights to produce 5 billion barrels of oil from fields in the deep-water area known as the subsalt as part of a record $70 billion share offering last year. Under the arrangement, the company bought access to those reserves with company stock.

Output from areas acquired in that deal is seen at 13,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2015, when Petrobras hopes to begin an extended well test in Franco, and should rise to 845,000 bpd by 2020, according to the firm's most recent business plan.

Petrobras hopes to boost its total output to 6.4 million bpd of oil and gas equivalent by 2020, up from the expected 2011 output of 2.8 million bpd equivalent.

