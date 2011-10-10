* Areas were acquired under 2010 oil-for-shares swap
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 10 Brazilian state-run oil
company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) in 2012 will begin drilling in the
Florim and Tupi Northeast areas that were acquired in a 2010
oil-for-shares swap with the government, a company official
said on Monday.
It will start drilling there following the completion in
December of the second well in the Franco area, which was also
acquired as part the 2010 transaction, Anelise Quintao, a
Petrobras manager, told reporters at a public event.
Petrobas acquired rights to produce 5 billion barrels of
oil from fields in the deep-water area known as the subsalt as
part of a record $70 billion share offering last year. Under
the arrangement, the company bought access to those reserves
with company stock.
Output from areas acquired in that deal is seen at 13,000
barrels per day (bpd) in 2015, when Petrobras hopes to begin an
extended well test in Franco, and should rise to 845,000 bpd by
2020, according to the firm's most recent business plan.
Petrobras hopes to boost its total output to 6.4 million
bpd of oil and gas equivalent by 2020, up from the expected
2011 output of 2.8 million bpd equivalent.
(Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi, writing by Brian Ellsworth;
Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)