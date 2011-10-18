* Part of deal with Rio state to get environment license
* Plans will reduce gas emissions and water pollution
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 18 Brazilian state oil
company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) on Tuesday signed an agreement
with the state of Rio de Janeiro to invest 1.1 billion reais
($625 million) by 2016 in environment projects related to its
Duque de Caxias refinery.
The agreement is part of negotiations between Petrobras and
Rio de Janeiro state for the renewal of the firm's
environmental license, a process that has been going on since
2010.
Petrobras Supply Director Paulo Roberto Costa said the
investments include emissions control systems to lower the
release of toxic gases and efforts to limit the release of
contaminated water into nearby Guanabara Bay.
The company will also build a pipeline to receive gas from
a nearby landfill, which will replace natural gas currently
consumed in the refinery.
The Duque de Caxias refinery has a capacity of 242,000
barrels per day.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Sabrina Lorenzi; Editing by
Gary Hill)