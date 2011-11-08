* Petrobras could borrow in euros, CFO tells Valor
* Fundraising plan hinges on improved market conditions
* Petrobras needs to raise up to $60 bln through 2015
SAO PAULO, Nov 8 Petrobras (PBR.N)(PETR4.SA),
Brazil's largest corporate borrower, could wait until 2012 to
raise funds for its investment plan, as turmoil in global debt
markets boosts the cost of credit, Chief Financial Officer
Almir Barbassa told a local newspaper on Tuesday.
State-run Petrobras could raise more money from debt
markets this year but conditions have not been favorable for
borrowers in recent months, Barbassa told newspaper Valor
Economico in an interview. December is seldom a "good period"
for capital markets deals, he added.
The company has already raised $13 billion so far this year
-- $6 billion from the sale of bonds and the rest from banks,
including state development lender BNDES. Plans to borrow money
from bondholders could include a transaction denominated in
euros, he said without elaborating.
The comments underscore Petrobras' relatively-tranquil cash
position at the moment, despite a decline in oil prices since
this year's peaks in April. The government this month lowered a
tax on gasoline at the pump which for years has been a drag on
Petrobras' cash generation.
"We are not required to raise capital and it's not
necessary," he said. "Raising new capital will depend on market
conditions."
As of June 30, the company had 59.46 billion reais ($34
billion) in capital, with 24.78 billion reais in Brazilian
treasuries and 34.67 billion in cash, Valor said, citing
company data.
In October, the company said that it was planning to raise
capital in euros but since then global market weakness --
caused by a worsening of the sovereign debt crisis afflicting
the euro region -- has provided no window of opportunity.
The company's five-year investment budget through 2015 is
$224.7 billion -- the biggest in the global oil industry. To
achieve this goal, the company needs to raise between $7
billion and $12 billion annually, or $36 billion to $60 billion
over the entire five-year period.
Efforts to reach the media office of Rio de Janeiro-based
Petrobras to confirm the content of the interview were
unsuccessful.
($1=1.75 reais)
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)