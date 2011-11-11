* Net income down 26 pct, beats estimates

* EBITDA rises 13 pct y/y, 3 pct from prior quarter

* Results underscore vulnerability to currency swings (Adds quote from CFO, details, stock performance)

By Brian Ellsworth and Sabrina Lorenzi

Nov 11 Brazilian state-controlled oil giant Petrobras (PBR.N) saw net income drop 26 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier as a currency plunge drove up the cost of the company's foreign debt.

A sharp third-quarter drop in the real spurred by global market turmoil has crimped the earnings of Brazilian companies that relied heavily on dollar-denominated debt to finance investments at a lower cost.

Petrobras said profit fell to 6.33 billion reais ($3.64 billion) from 8.57 billion reais a year earlier, beating the average estimate of five analysts in a Reuters poll that predicted net income of 4.8 billion reais for the quarter.

Still, higher crude prices helped lift earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, to 16.67 billion reais ($9.58 billion), up 13 percent from a year earlier.

"It's important to point out that even with the depreciation (of the real) we saw stronger cash flow, which is fundamental for a company that has the world's largest investment plan," said Chief Financial Officer Almir Barbassa in a press conference. "It was an accounting affect that did not affect the company's cash flow."

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

GRAPHIC on Brazil oil finds link.reuters.com/wec82j

GRAPHIC on shareholders r.reuters.com/san63s

FACTBOX on Brazil oil finds [ID:nN01243765]

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

EBITDA was in line with analysts' estimates of 16.6 billion reais in the third quarter.

Petrobras is carrying out a $225 billion five-year investment program, the largest in the oil and gas industry world-wide, focused on developing fields in a deep-water area known as the subsalt that has become a new frontier for oil exploration.

INVESTMENT PLANS

The Rio de Janeiro-based firm hopes to become the world's largest publicly listed oil company by 2020. Investments in the third quarter reached 18.83 billion reais ($10.82 billion), up 2 percent from the previous year.

Operating revenue rose 3.4 percent from the year earlier as Brent crude rose above $100 per barrel compared to a range of $70 to $80 per barrel in the third quarter of 2010.

It also benefited from a 1.4 billion real year-on-year drop in expenses labeled "Other." On a sequential basis, EBITDA climbed 3 percent from the previous quarter.

Because of a government-backed policy of leaving domestic fuel prices fixed even when oil prices rise, the company's refining division posted a loss of 3.16 billion reais, compared to a profit of 1.30 billion reais the year earlier.

Petrobras' decision to boost prices of gasoline and diesel for Brazilian drivers beginning in November will help reverse several consecutive quarters of refining division losses, which had become a principal investor complaint.

Petrobras' stock has lost nearly a fifth of its value this year, driven by concerns that government policy will limit profitability. Last year it launched the world's largest share offering, a $70 billion stock sale that critics said benefited the government at the expense of private shareholders.

The company's preferred shares, its most widely traded class of stock, on Friday rose 2.1 percent to 21.95 reais, in line with the increase in the benchmark Bovespa stock index. ($1=1.74 reais) (Editing by Carol Bishopric)