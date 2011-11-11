(Corrects to show analysts' estimate was 4.8 billion reais,
not 10.2 billion reais, and to show in headline and story that
Petrobras beat rather the missed analyst estimates)
Nov 11 State-controlled oil giant Petrobras on
Friday (PBR.N)(PETR4.SA) reported third-quarter net income of
6.33 billion reais ($3.63 billion), compared with 8.57 billion
reais reported for the third quarter of 2010.
The results beat the average 4.8 billion reais estimate for
profit in a Reuters poll of analysts. Petrobras earned 10.94
billion reais in the second quarter.
($1=1.74 reais)
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Marcelo Teixeira; editing by
Carol Bishopric)