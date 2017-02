RIO DE JANEIRO, 9 Fev Petrobras , Brazil's state-controlled oil company, reported fourth-quarter net income of 5.05 billion reais ($2.94 billion) down from 10.60 billion reais in the same quarter of 2010.

The result was well below the 9.20 billion real average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters. Petrobras' profit was 6.33 billion in the third quarter. (Reporting By Jeb Blount)