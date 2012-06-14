June 14 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras slashed its target for oil and gas output in a $236.5 billion, five-year investment plan announced on Thursday, setting less ambitious goals as the cost of developing offshore resources soars.

Below is a table with a breakdown of planned investments by category in billions of U.S. dollars.

ITEM 2012-16 2011-15 PCT SHARE

PLAN PLAN CHANGE OF 2012-16

BUDGET Exploration/ 141.8 127.5 -11 60 pct Production Refining, 65.5 70.6 -7 27.7 pct transport, trade Gas & Energy 13.8 13.2 +4 5.8 pct Petrochemical 5.0 3.8 +32 2.1 pct Distribution 3.6 3.1 +16 1.5 pct Biofuels 3.8 4.1 -7 1.6 pct Corporate 3.0 2.4 +25 1.3 pct

Total 236.5 224.7 +5.3 100 pct ($1 = 2.0699 Brazilian reals) (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Marguerita Choy)