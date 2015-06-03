SAO PAULO, June 3 Petróleo Brasileiro SA could
unveil a revamped investment plan for 2015-2019 as early as June
23, involving significant cuts in capital spending compared to
recent years, according to a report in the Valor Econômico
newspaper on Wednesday.
The disclosure of the so-called five-year investment program
awaits approval by the state-run company's board, Valor said,
citing a source with knowledge of the situation.
The current plan foresees $206.8 billion in investments
between 2014 and 2018 at Petrobras, as the company is known.
The paper said investors expect Petrobras, based in Rio de
Janeiro, to present an investment plan of around $136 billion
for 2015-2019.
Petrobras did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Valor did not disclose tentative figures for the plan or its
terms, adding that the source said several new ideas were being
considered.
Petrobras will continue to seek alternative sources of
financing for projects, and executives regularly discuss which
assets may be put up for sale, Valor said, without elaborating.
Petrobras expects to sell $13.7 billion worth of so-called
non-core assets this year and next, with about $3 billion of
those divestitures taking place this year.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)