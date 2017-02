RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 3 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras invested 37.9 billion reais ($18.7 billion) in the first six months of 2012, 22 percent more than in the same period a year earlier, according to Brazilian planning ministry documents obtained by Reuters on Friday.

The amount is less than half of the 87.5 billion reais ($43.1 billion) Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras said in February that it planned to invest for the entire year.

($1 = 2.06 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing By Jeb Blount; editing by Carol Bishopric)