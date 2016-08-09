SAO PAULO Aug 9 State-controlled Petróleo
Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday that it is seeking to get a
contract for the construction of a fuel distribution unit
annulled in a Brazilian court, after the plan became subject to
increased scrutiny for alleged graft.
In a securities filing, Petrobras said it has
initiated legal actions against WTorre Engenharia & Construção
SA and Taranto Fundo de Investimentos to have the contract for
the construction of a distribution compound for fuel unit
Petrobras Distribuidora SA annulled. Hearings are scheduled for
September, the filing said.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)